'Deepika has given me a lot of tips to do better job as a host', quips Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is all set to make his debut on television with ‘The Big Picture’. After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, he is also ready to don the hat of a host.

During the grand launch of ‘The Big Picture’, Ranveer opened up about how his wife Deepika Padukone has been pivotal in helping him become a part of the show. The actor spoke in detail about how he has been preparing to host this exciting show and how his ‘lady love’ Deepika has been his biggest confidant in the process.



When asked what was his family especially Deepika’s reaction on him hosting The Big Picture, Ranveer credited the actcress for pushing him to do better. “Deepika has given me a lot of tips to do a better job as the host. She has always been my biggest confidant and shares constructive criticism with me. I'm really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as my partner. With her love and support, I'll surely be able to give my best!”, Ranveer said.

