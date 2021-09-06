हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's stunning yellow organza saree for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 costs less than Rs 20,000

The 35-year-old actress, along with ace director-choreographer Farah Khan is all set to appear as celebrity guests on reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' this week. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Trust actress Deepika Padukone to pull off a six-yard saree and she will never disappoint her fans. The 

The 35-year-old actress, along with ace dircetor-choreographer Farah Khan is all set to appear as celebrity guests on reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Farah recently shared a selfie of the trio taken by host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of KBC 13. Sharing the photo, Farah announced that her visit to KBC came days before she was tested positive for coronavirus. 

And now, Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani has shared the look of the actress from her visit to KBC 13. In the photo, Deepika is seen wearing a beautiful and elegant multi-coloured organza saree

The beautiful saree comes from the collection of designer label Payal Khandwala. If by any chance you are wondering about the price of this outfit, we would like to inform you that this gorgeous organza saree will cost you anything around 19,000. You can check out the official website of Payal Khandwala to get your hands on this saree. 

Take a look at the photos of Deepika from her KBC 13 look below: 

Recently, Sony Television released a clip from Farah and Deepika's special episode of KBC 13. In it, Deepika and Amitabh were seen recreating the iconic ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ scene from her debut film 'Om Shanti Om'. Although Deepika recreated the moment on the sets, megastar Amitabh apparently decided to alter it a bit and gave an ‘angry’ twist to the shot, leaving the ladies in splits. 

This special episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan as celebrity guests on KBC 13 will feature on September 9-10 on Sony.

