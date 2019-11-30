हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee out of Bigg Boss house, Madhurima Tuli to enter

Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who suffered a back injury during a task, has been advised by the doctors to take week-long bed rest. Owing to which, the actress has decided to exit the show, TOI report said.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee out of Bigg Boss house, Madhurima Tuli to enter

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who suffered a back injury during a task, has been advised by the doctors to take week-long bed rest. Owing to which, the actress has decided to exit the show, TOI report said.

As per the reports, the makers have decided to add more spice to the already 'spiced-up' reality show by roping in contestant Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-Madhurima Tuli and Rashami Desai's rumoured lover Arhaan Khan along with wildcard contestant Shefali Bagga.

The dynamics will change drastically inside the house with three new entries. The ongoing episodes show equations changing between the friends-turned-foes Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. The two were seen engaged in a romantic conversation in yesterday's episode.

Two have been at loggerheads ever since they have entered the Bigg Boss house but the upcoming episode will bring some respite for all their fans. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Devoleena BhattacharjeeVishal Aditya SinghMadhurima TuliRashami DesaiSidharth Shukla
Next
Story

When Rajat Verma was intimidated by Jennifer Winget

Must Watch

PT4M52S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day