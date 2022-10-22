Dhanteras 2022: Himani Shivpuri to Rohitashv Gour, TV stars share the stories of their festive shopping

New Delhi: On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, people purchase new things as a mark of bringing good luck and prosperity. While discussing the significance of the day, &TV actors Mohit Dagga (Ashok, Doosri Maa), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) revealed what they intend to buy on this day.

Mohit Dagga, who essays Ashok in &TV show Doosri Maa, shares, “It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits her devotees' homes on the day of Dhanteras, and to welcome her, we light lamps and diyas, as well as decorate the entrance of our home with rangoli. A special puja is performed at my home to pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Dhanvantari for good health and prosperity. My wife prepares traditional sweets for the pooja. Like every year, I will buy gold jewellery for my wife as I believe 'Ghar ki Lakshmi ko khush rakhna sabse zyada zaroori hai' (laughs). Apart from this, I will be giving a small bonus to our house help and staff, who are the biggest helping hands and take care of us just like an extended family. For me, the true spirit of the festival lies in the joy achieved through caring, sharing, and spreading happiness."

Himani Shivpuri, who plays Katori Amma in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “On this holy day, people buy gold, silver, utensils, and other kitchen products because they believe that purchasing precious metals bring good luck to the devotees. Every year on Dhanteras, I make it a point to clean my house and go shopping. One precious thing that is always on my shopping list is a silver coin with Goddess Lakshmi imprinted on it, and this year will be no exception. I also intend to replace some old kitchen utensils and living room curtains. This day also teaches us to value the wealth that God has blessed us with, and I believe that true wealth is our health. So, on this auspicious day, let us all pray for each other and our families' physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Happy Dhanteras to everyone.”

Rohitashv Gour, seen as Manmohan Tiwari in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, and our entire family goes shopping on that day. I prefer to buy things that are in need rather than splurge, so I will be purchasing gold for my daughters. Also, my youngest is requesting a new phone this year, and what better occasion than Dhanteras to purchase a new phone for my Ghar ki Lakshmi! Wishing everyone a very Shubh Dhanteras”.

