Dish TV India launches 'Punjabi Active' Service in association with Shemaroo

Dish TV India Limited, world's largest single-country DTH Company, introduces a new value-added service- 'Punjabi Active' in association with Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd to offer unique and engaging content to its Punjabi viewers on both of its brands; DishTV and d2h.

With the launch of this new service, customers can now enjoy the complete Ad-Free and 24X7 'Punjabi Active' Service packed with Movies, Shows, Short Plays and Songs.

Committed to deliver spellbinding content experience at a remarkable price, the package includes daily Gurbani, devotional songs and latest Punjabi pop songs along with telefilms. Enriched with complete Punjabi entertainment, the customers will get to witness some of the big premiere movies like High End Yaariyaan, Saggi Phull, Laavaan Phere, Nanak Naam Jahaz hai, Rabb da radio etc. As an additional merit to this pack, live studio music along with short movies and famous chat shows like Pekeyan di thukk, Aar Nanak Paar Nanak, Live Studio etc. will also be telecasted over weekends.

Commenting on the launch of 'Punjabi Active Service', Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director and Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd added, “Dish TV India strongly believes that the best way to engage our subscribers is to provide a range of wholesome, exclusive and relevant content. We are glad to announce our partnership with Shemaroo to launch Punjabi Active service on both our platforms DishTV and d2h. With this latest addition to our value added service we take the entertainment quotient a notch higher and allow subscribers to watch specially curated entertainment covering the latest Punjabi movies, shows, music and more in the comfort of their home."

Mr Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, ''We are delighted to partner with Dish TV and offer our extensive Punjabi service to a varied set of audiences through the launch of 'Punjabi Active' with Dish TV. As content leaders, over the years we have seen that the engagement is much higher when content is served in preferred language and through preferred medium. We are sure this partnership will entertain a massive set of audience across India.''

'Punjabi Active Service', Dish TV's new offering will be available for the subscribers on Channel No.1182 on DishTV and Channel No. 776 on d2h at a nominal subscription fee of INR 40+ GST per month from 06 August 2019 post applicable free preview period.