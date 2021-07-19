Disha Parmar shares a pic of her sweet bedtime PDA with hubby Rahul Vaidya - Check it out!

New Delhi: Newlyweds Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya are head over heels in love with each other. The couple who tied the knot on July 16, took to their Instagram stories to share a loved up picture of themselves from their bedtime together. Rahul can be seen planting kisses on Disha’s cheek while the latter is all smiles and blushing.

The couple was also wearing customized matching red night suits. While Rahul’s night suit has his initials embossed in the pocket, Disha’s pocket read DRV, which stands for her new name - Disha Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vaidya, who is a Bigg Boss alum confessed his love for girlfriend Disha Parmar inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer proposed to Disha who also visited him inside the house.

The beautiful couple's pictures from their wedding celebration have been doing rounds on social media. Disha and Rahul wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for their D-Day.

Check out some of the stunning pictures from their wedding celebration.

Rahul will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with fellow Bigg Boss contestants Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli.