हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar shares a pic of her sweet bedtime PDA with hubby Rahul Vaidya - Check it out!

The couple was also wearing customized matching red night suits. While Rahul’s night suit has his initials embossed in the pocket, Disha’s pocket read DRV, which stands for her new name - Disha Rahul Vaidya.

Disha Parmar shares a pic of her sweet bedtime PDA with hubby Rahul Vaidya - Check it out!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlyweds Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya are head over heels in love with each other. The couple who tied the knot on July 16, took to their Instagram stories to share a loved up picture of themselves from their bedtime together. Rahul can be seen planting kisses on Disha’s cheek while the latter is all smiles and blushing.

The couple was also wearing customized matching red night suits. While Rahul’s night suit has his initials embossed in the pocket, Disha’s pocket read DRV, which stands for her new name - Disha Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vaidya, who is a Bigg Boss alum confessed his love for girlfriend Disha Parmar inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer proposed to Disha who also visited him inside the house.

The beautiful couple's pictures from their wedding celebration have been doing rounds on social media. Disha and Rahul wore Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for their D-Day.

Check out some of the stunning pictures from their wedding celebration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Rahul will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with fellow Bigg Boss contestants Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul VaidyaDisha ParmarBigg Boss 14. Khatron ke khiladi 11Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar weddingRahul Vaidya Disha Parmar wedding photos
Next
Story

Kapil Sharma teases new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', shares reunion pic with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh!

Must Watch

PT41M9S

Monsoon Session 2021: What is going to happen in monsoon session?