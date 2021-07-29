Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla get 'kuch zyaada hi close' in new promo! - Watch

New Delhi: In the exciting new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Abhinav Shukla were seen getting close and enjoying some face time with each other, which is surprising considering their tumulous relationship. With every episode of the show, tasks get harder and more adventurous than ever. This time we'll see the teamwork of Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla as they try to complete their task while being surrounded by dozens of insects.

In the promo, we see Rahul and Abhinav with their heads locked in a box as their hands are tied. To spice up the challenge, the box is filled with huge insects which are seen crawling on their faces. The duo is seen passing a key to each other solely with their mouths and coming really close to each other during the process.

The official Instagram of Colors TV shared the promo and wrote in the caption, "ne badhaaya khatron ka dose, idhar @ashukla09 aur @rahulvaidyarkv aagaye kuch zyaada hi close. Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, har Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #KKK11 Anytime on @voot"

Check out the intriguing promo:

During their stint on Bigg Boss 14 Rahul and Abhinav had quite a lot of animosity between them as they wouldn't even see eye-to-eye. However, it appears they've moved on from their past differences now. This doesn't mean, as their interviews, that they are good friends.

The Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American TV show Fear Factor in which participants are required to compete against each other by performing risky tasks or stunts. The contestants are often compelled to face their fears as the challenges test their limits.