DishTV announces complete Bangla Entertainment along with popular channels at only INR 219 per month

In a bid to make the most of the festivities, Dish TV India Limited, the world's largest single-country DTH Company, today announced a line-up of special offers and packages for its existing customers in West Bengal. The new offers by Dish TV seek to extend maximum benefits to the customers.

Catering to the need of the customers, the new packages offered by DishTV have been designed keeping in mind the diverse choice of content across various segments. As part of the offer, three new attractive combos in SD and HD packs have been introduced starting from INR 219.

The new recharge packs include Family Bangla; comprising all Bangla channels along with popular Hindi entertainment/Infotainment channels, Family Cricket combo; comprising all Bangla channels along with popular entertainment/infotainment channels + India Cricket Service and Family Metro combo; comprising all Bangla channels along with popular Hindi & English entertainment & Other infotainment channels.

Speaking on the event, Mr Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head, Marketing, Dish TV India Ltd., said, “West Bengal has always been a prime market for DishTV and we are committed towards growing our presence and reach in this region. Taking forward our vision of providing robust and enhanced entertainment experience, we are thrilled to announce customizable entertainment packs and offerings for our customers. We have always followed a customer-centric approach when it comes to curating the offers and we are confident that the special festive offerings will further add to the fervor of the festivities for our viewers."

DishTV has introduced exciting offers for its existing subscribers who have not recharged since July 31, 2019, or earlier, wherein subscriber will get all Bangla channels along with other popular channels at an unbelievable price of INR 219 per month.

Furthermore, there is an option for annual recharge also, which ensures price protection for one year and one free service visit for alignment at the time of re-activation.

Recharge offers - Bangla combo offers

Additionally, to further encourage the current subscribers, special long-term scheme has been announced, wherein subscriber can avail 1-month extra subscription on payment of 6 months and 2 months extra subscription on payment for 10 months. Also, on recharge of 2 years, customers can enjoy all Bangla channels along with popular entertainment channels at an effective monthly price of INR 219.

This special offer will be available until November 15, 2019, and will ensure that DishTV's customers enjoy the best content without any hassle. For any additional content, subscribers will have to recharge with the additional amount as applicable.