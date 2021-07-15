हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Dishul' wedding: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony pics are out and they're glorious!

After celebrating their mehendi ceremony and sharing fun glimpses of the event on social media, the TV couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently completed their haldi ceremony.

'Dishul' wedding: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony pics are out and they're glorious!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/tellyyapa9

New Delhi: Television industry’s one of the cutest couples Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot tomorrow (July 16) and fans couldn't be more excited. After celebrating their mehendi ceremony and sharing fun glimpses of the event on social media, the couple recently completed their haldi ceremony. Several fan pages of the couple have shared inside pictures of the ceremony and they are glorious, capturing the happiness and excitement of the couple. 

Both Disha and Rahul can be seen covered in Turmeric as part of the pre-wedding ritual. Their friends and family are seen dancing, posing with them and celebrating their marital union.

Have a look at the adorable pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @rahulvaidyafangirl_asha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Telly Glam (@tellyglam)

 

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have announced their wedding on Instagram followed by a video where they can be seen exchanging their engagement rings and making it official. Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.

