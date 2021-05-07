Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: From Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla to Aastha Gill - Check out the FINAL list of contestants!

New Delhi: The 11th season of the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin shooting soon as many of the contestants flew to Cape Town on Thursday (May 6). There are many popular faces that will be joining the daring TV show and fans are excited to see how they will overcome their fears.

Actors including Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal. Many of the contestants such as Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla were also seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 and it will be interesting to see their dynamic as they reunite in the adventure show.

Have a look at the list of contestants and their pre-show prep:

1. Rahul Vaidya: The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up was spotted at the airport flying to Cape Town on Thursday (May 6) with his girlfriend Disha Parmar dropping him off.

2. Nikki Tamboli: Despite the recent passing of her brother, Nikki has bravely risen up and decided to fulfill her work commitments. In an Instagram post regarding the same, she mentioned how she has always been loyal to her work and that despite the tragic loss they faced, her family wants her to succeed and achieve her dreams.

3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress was also seen leaving for Cape Town with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

4. Arjun Bijlani: TV actor Bijlani who has appeared in several shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan, will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On Thursday (May 6), he was spotted at the airport in his sweatpants and posing for the paps before he jetted off to Cape Town.

5. Abhinav Shukla: The Bigg Boss 14 star will be seen continuing his streak of reality TV shows by joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and embracing his adventurous side.

6. Vishal Aditya Singh: The TV actor popular for his roles in Begusarai, Chandrakanta, and participating in Box Cricket League, will be joining his fellow contemporaries in Cape Town. On Thursday (May 6), the actor had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of the airport before his flight took off.

7. Aastha Gill: The singer who rose to fame with her songs 'Dhup Chik', 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai', 'DJ Wale Babu', 'Buzz' and 'Naagin', will be entering the world of reality television for the first time with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

8. Anushka Sen: She began her career as a child actor in ' Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli' and then later catapulted to fame with the show 'Baal Veer'. She has also starred in the Bollywood film 'Crazy Cukkad Family'. The talented actress is one of the contestants in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and had recently taken to Instagram to post her in-flight pics as she flew to Cape Town.

9. Sana Makbul: The 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' and 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actress will be embracing her daredevil side as she onboards Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

10. Sourabh Raaj Jain: The TV actor who rose to fame with the show Mahabharat. Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes will next partake in the thrilling reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

11. Varun Sood: He is popular for his appearance in shows such as MTV Roadies X2, MTV Splitsvilla 9, and MTC Ace of Space season 1. The MTV star was also spotted at the airport in a red plaid shirt as he headed off to Cape Town on May 6 to begin shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

12. Mahek Chahal: The Bigg Boss 5 contestant will next be making an appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The Rohit Shetty-hosted show is based on the American TV show Fear Factor in which participants are required to compete against each other by performing risky tasks or stunts. The contestants are often compelled to face their fears as the challenges test their limits. Currently, the release date for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hasn't be announced. However, with the official list out, fans are excited to see their favourite actors take on thrilling challenges.