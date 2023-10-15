Drama Unleashed: Top 5 Iconic Moments In The 'Bigg Boss' House

New Delhi: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows and fans wait for a new season every year. The 24-hour coverage keeps them hooked and later the 1-hour episode is a treat for them always. As the new season begins today, here are the top 5 most iconic moments from the past seasons of Bigg Boss.

A Proposal to remember:

In the 14th season of Bigg Boss, the audiences saw the most romantic proposal on any reality show in India, where Rahul Vaid proposed to Disha Parmar. The singer chose to propose to the actress on her birthday with a surprise, where Rahul went down on one knee and asked Disha to marry him. After leaving the house Disha came back and surprised Rahul with an acceptance of her love towards him as well.

2. Nomination which took an ugly turn:

Bigg Boss 16’s winner Mc Stan had an ugly fight with Shalin Bhanot when Stan nominated Shalin’s love interest, Tina Datta. While after the nominations, MC Stand and Tina were having a conversation Shalin jumped into the conversation and abused MC Stan’s family, which then took an ugly turn. Both the contestants got into physical fights and other contestants had to barge in to stop the fight.

3. Shamita and Tejasswi Catfight:

Bigg Boss 15 was one such season that had catfights very often, especially between the two ladies, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. During an activity Shamita questioned Tejasswi and Karan Kundra for making annoyed faces at Shamita, which later on turned into a catfight between the ladies.

4. A love-hate relationship:

Bigg Boss 13 house is increasingly becoming a hub for relationships turning ugly and fights getting violent. One of the most prominent schisms is between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Though both the actors tried maintaining a cordial friendship at times they used to burst out in fights.

5. Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's 'Physical' Fight:

Season 14 In a shocking turn of events, the verbal spat between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare reached its boiling point, transcending into a physical altercation. The explosive clash left viewers on the edge of their seats and became one of the most unforgettable moments in Bigg Boss history.

