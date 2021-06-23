हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards announce gender-neutral option for nominees and winners

Actor Asia Kate Dillon, who is non-binary, in 2017 had asked the TV Academy to clarify its gender distinctions.

Emmy Awards announce gender-neutral option for nominees and winners
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@TelevisionAcad

Los Angeles: The Television Academy's Board of Governors shared the news that they have approved the gender-neutral option for nominees and winners.

They confirmed nominees in the Best Actress or Best Actor honours can choose to be called a "performer" rather than an actor or an actress when the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards take place in September this year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

They said in a statement on their website: "No performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' has ever had a gender requirement for submissions. Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term 'Performer' in place of Actor or Actress."

The decision comes into effect after a years-long debate over how to accommodate gender-neutral performers at awards ceremonies.

Actor Asia Kate Dillon, who is non-binary, in 2017 had asked the TV Academy to clarify its gender distinctions.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Emmy Awardsemmy awards 2021gender-neutralNon BinaryHollywood
Next
Story

Manish Raisinghan slams relationship and secret child rumour with Avika Gor!

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Coronavirus Update: Delta+ has been declared 'Variant of Concern' by the government