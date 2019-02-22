End your weekend with Gus Van Sant's state of the art directed movies only on &PriveHD

New Delhi: &PriveHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, brings two thought-provoking movies from the library of Gus Van Sant. Side By Side, an &PriveHD's property is celebrating Director's Special month by showcasing two films of the same director, with different narratives.

The channel brings to you the brilliance of cinema through the movies of the two-time Oscar Nominee Gus Van Sant, an unconventional director known for spreading emotion through sheer direction, who has managed to carve an enviable niche in Hollywood.

End the month with two of his critically acclaimed films, Finding Forrester and Sea of Trees this Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 9PM and 11PM only on &PriveHD.

From making semi-autobiographical stories to Oscar Nominated Movies, Gus Van Sant has managed to establish himself as one of the most vital directorial voices in Hollywood. His three-decade feature film career helped him construct a foundation which has now made him a fiercely independent director. Gus Van Sant has grown over a period from directing movies that speak about nuances of life to giving living a new idea itself. Experience the other side of his filmmaking with &PriveHD.

