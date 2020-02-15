हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13: I dated Sidharth Shukla, claims former winner Shilpa Shinde, says he was aggressive in relationship

Shilpa Shinde asserted that Sidharth Shukla, who has become the most-talked-about contestant of 'Bigg Boss 13', should not win the reality show.

Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13: I dated Sidharth Shukla, claims former winner Shilpa Shinde, says he was aggressive in relationship

Mumbai: Television actress and winner of "Bigg Boss 11" Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla.

"Yes, we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told spotboye.com.

She asserted that Sidharth, who has become the most-talked-about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show.

"I really don't want this to happen. A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn't deserve it and is not worth the title," said Shilpa.

In "Bigg Boss 13", Sidharth is known for his close bond with housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13Sidharth ShuklaShilpa Shindebigg boss 13 sidharth shukla
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty to appear in grand finale

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Who benefited from Pulwama, Rahul Gandhi raises question on Pulwama attack