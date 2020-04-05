Entertainment news: Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu pen birthday messages for Arti Singh

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestant Arti Singh, who turned a year older on Sunday, has received adorable birthday wishes from her friends -- especially Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu.

Taking to his social media, Karan posted a boomerang video that shows him dancing along with Arti.

"Wish you a very very very happy birthday @artisingh5 ...A heart as pure as yours is very rare to find. I'm blessed to have you in my life! May the universe bless you with infinite abundance, joy, love, happiness and success! Shine on forever," Karan wrote.

Karan and Arti share a very good rapport with each other. Arti fondly calls Karan her "jigad ka tukda". As they can't meet each other in person due to the coronavirus lockdown, they both have been seen video chatting with each other.

Not even Karan, Arti received a beautiful birthday message from the latter's wife, Bipasha, too.

"Stay happy forever," Bipasha posted.