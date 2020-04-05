हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kaul

Entertainment news: Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents

Ekta took to Instagram and shared that she is pregnant. "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Junior Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, produced and directed by us (Sumeet and I)," she wrote.    

Entertainment news: Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to become parents
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ektakaul11

Mumbai: Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who tied the knot in 2018, are expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, Ekta took to Instagram and shared that she is pregnant.

"Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Junior Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, produced and directed by us (Sumeet and I)," Ekta wrote.

Along with it, she posted a picture that shows her flaunting her baby bump.

Congratulating the couple, actor Amol Parashar commented: "Have made a list of all the good things I am gonna teach him/her."

Sehban Azim reacted: Wow. Congratulations."

Sumeet was previously married to a famous actress, Shivani Tanksale.

