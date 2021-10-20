EXCLUSIVE: Toxic people like Vishal, Tejasswi should not win BB 15, says evicted contestant Donal Bisht

New Delhi: Amid huge drama, Bigg Boss 15 recently saw a shocking mid-week eviction decision of not just one but two contestants -Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya respectively. While talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Donal Bisht expressed her gratitude to her fans for believing in her and also shared her views on the bullying and all the targeting which she faced inside the house.

Did you expect to be out so soon?

Ya, even I was also not expecting this to happen. I think nobody was expecting that. As soon as I came out, I can see everywhere on Twitter #WeWantDonalBack and I can see everybody in my favour and so yeah, it feels good to get such a reaction and so I’m really happy.

Do you feel that you have been cornered deliberately?

Ya, definitely. Anybody can see, even it's on camera, and now I’m sure that whatever I was feeling inside the house was extremely true.

The whole house went against you, what you want to say about that?

Actually whenever I tried to keep my point of view, they never allowed me to talk and shun me everytime by saying that she explains a lot, she speaks without thinking much etc… But deep down the line, they knew that I’m getting their game plan and that’s why they all went against me. I even told Afsana Khan that you are calling them brothers (Jay and Vishal) but they are using you, initially, she couldn’t understand but eventually, when they betrayed her too then she realized that I warned her about it in the beginning only. They used Afsana as a puppet as they knew that she is a strong entertainment factor inside the house and so Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, and Tejasswi Prakash were using her like a puppet.

Do you think it was unfair to leave the decision of eviction on your fellow housemates?

Ya, the housemates were very well aware that I won’t be out of the house so easily. They never wanted me to settle down properly in the house and so they tried their best to destroy my image which they couldn’t succeed in doing as I was speaking the truth every single time. They also removed me from the show because they saw me and Afsana getting along really well and so they were threatened. They thought this is the best time to remove me from the game else they wouldn’t be doing anything as the audience was in favour of me.

According to you, which contestant has more chances of winning the show?

Well, I just want that the toxic or the negative people of the house like Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash should not win the show as whatever they are doing is just for the camera, in reality, they are not the same. People like Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal should win the show as they were genuinely nice to me and to everyone else.

Whom do you consider as your genuine friends in the house and why?

I feel I have Afsana only as my good friend in the house. Initially, she wasn’t my friend, and she also confessed to me that they asked her to make fun of me but later she realized her mistake and told me that I have a heart of gold. Even Pratik for that matter never talked anything bad about me and always stood by me. Nishant was also nice to me. I will take these three names.

If given chance, will you enter the house as a wild card entry?

I will definitely go inside the house. Now that I know the whole game and I have seen it all, will definitely want to go back inside the house. After the second Weekend Ka Vaar, everything has changed, as people could see the real me in these 2 days, and I got evicted in that very moment and so now I know more who is doing what, so it would be more fun to reenter the house.

What kind of response are you getting now post your eviction?

Everyone is saying that they are proud of me and are telling me that you are a very dignified girl, whatever you did was absolutely correct. It feels great when you get such a response from your fans, they even called me ‘alone warrior’ and so it feels great. I’m really happy that I have come with full dignity.