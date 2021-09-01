Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh dating Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sana Makbul? Here's what he said

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh who is currently back on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 as a wild card entry, has been garnering a lot of appreciation for his daredevil stunts which he acing as a pro in the show.

While talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Vishal spilled the beans on his journey at KKK-11 and also about his bond with fellow contestant and rumoured girlfriend Sana Makbul.

How was your journey at Khatron Ke Khiladi?

My journey at the show was really amazing. I always wanted to be a part of this show. This show is not about your skill or art but the fear or dare which you can bear and so as I am quite adventurous and so I wanted to be a part of it.

What made you say yes to the show?

I always knew that it will be given the best experience out of all the shows. This is the best reality show that I have ever done and this is something which no one can earn even after paying for it. It’s that awesome.

It was evident from the stunts that you are water phobic and so is the fear still there or not?

No, not at all. Thing whenever I was allotted any task related to water it used to remind me of the struggles which I faced in the initial tasks and so it made things scarier for me.

Apart from Varun and Momma (Shweta Tiwari), who is your favourite contestant on Khatron and why?

Well, it was Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi with whom I shared a good rapport.

Are you watching Bigg Boss OTT?

No, I am not following the show. I only see the highlights of the show which is available on Instagram.

Tell us about your bond with Sana Makbul. What's cooking between you two?

We are very good friends. Our bonding is extremely incredible. People are thinking that we are a couple because we are comfortable, fun-loving with each other and also because people have a perception that a good-looking guy and a good-looking girl can’t be friends and so this is it. I am from a desi background and my upbringing is extremely different and she is from an English background, born and brought up in the metropolitan city and so nothing like that.

Upcoming projects?

I am still in talks with the makers. Nothing has been fixed as of now. I want to do acting again as I am missing it a lot lately, so once everything gets finalized it will be out soon. I am trying my best to make my name on the OTT platform just like I made it on television. You can see me at OTT very soon. And so I’m trying my best to get into some show before Khatron Ke Khiladi ends so that people get a chance to see me again.