‘Nikah hogi’ says Vishal Aditya Singh after dinner date with Sana Maqbul, ‘momma’ Shweta Tiwari reacts

New Delhi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Sana Maqbul and Vishal Aditya Singh became great friends on the set of the adventure reality show and are rumoured to be dating in real life. The two have posted photos with each other from Cape Town on their Instagram handles but have never confirmed dating each other. Fellow contestant Shweta Tiwari reacts to their dating rumours after the two were spotted on a dinner date and Vishal said 'Nikah hogi' with Sana.

Sana and Vishal went on a dinner date on Friday and was clicked by the paparazzi. One of the photographer’s asked them, “Shaadi kab ho rahi hai?” To which Vishal quickly responded, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar”. Listening to Vishal’s answer, Sana looks at him in amazement and started smiling.

Check out the video:

Later, actor Shweta Tiwari, who is also a part of the now airing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was spotted at the airport and asked by paparazzi to comment on Sana Vishal relationship. “Kya kahun? Usse ladki mil gayi toh mil gayi,” said the actress. Vishal affectionately calls Shweta ‘momma’. On being further probed, the ‘momma’ joked, “Aaj kal ke bachche maa-baap se pooch ke kuch nahi karte”.

Check out Shweta’s video:

Last month, Vishal denied dating rumours and told a leading daily, “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Nikki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her,” said Vishal.

Vishal, who was eliminated last week from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 returned on Saturday’s episode along with fellow evicted contestants Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill. The three had to perform a task in which Vishal emerged victorious, winning his place back in the show.