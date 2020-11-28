Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Twitter review: Here's what netizens think of Karan Johar's Netflix outing!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' streamed on November 27, 2020. Shortly after the release of the first eight episodes on Netflix, Twitter was flooded with reviews, with some liking it while others bashing it down.

Several users called the show cringe-worthy and ridiculed it for being insensitive. While a few still jumped to its defence saying that it truly is a good show highlighting the problems the celebrity families face and even claimed that the show is good for entertainment.

Comedian Kautuk Srivastava was one of the people that spoke in defence of the show. He said in a tweet “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives showcases how much star kids have to struggle. Unlike other actors, star kids have the major disadvantage of not knowing Hindi.”

“Should have named it Fake lives of So called Bollywood wives” suggested another twitter user with the #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives hashtag.

The Netflix Originals series was in news lately after filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar accused Karan Johar of misusing his title. Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a letter from The Film and Television Producers Guild, which claimed that the film body had declined Karan Johar's request to use the title 'Bollywood Wives'.

Later, the matter was sorted after KJo apologised to Bhandarkar in an open letter, adding that his show's title is 'new and different'.