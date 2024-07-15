“Fairytale Sounds Fun, But…” Alaya F Talks About Love, Career In Latest Promo Of ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’

New Delhi: Actors Aditi Tripathi and Akshit Sukhija star as Deepika and Chirag in the latest show, ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ which is a poignant tale of love unfolding amidst societal challenges where Deepika and Chirag's love story blossoms, but their journey is fraught with obstacles from society and family. The show will telecast on Star Plus.

The makers of the show recently offered a glimpse into the show, highlighting Deepika's emotional turmoil and the hardships inflicted upon her by her stepmother and stepsister. Despite these adversities, Chirag becomes a beacon of love and happiness in her life.

Accompanying the promo is a special message from Bollywood diva Alaya F for "Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua." Known for her fearless choices and embracing life's moments, Alaya F embodies simplicity, grace, and elegance. She believes in achieving dreams through hard work and dedication, dismissing the idea of fairy tales.

Here is Alaya F's take on whether she believes fairy tales exist or do not exist:

"Fairytale sounds fun, but I believe in hard work to make dreams come true, be it love, family, or career."

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua to air from today on Star Plus at 7 p.m.