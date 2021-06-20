Father’s Day 2021: Jasmin Bhasin to relocate parents from Kota to Mumbai

New Delhi: Actress Jasmin Bhasin has planned a fun virtual celebration for her father Surpal Singh Bhasin for Father’s Day 2021 and has already sent him a gift.

However, the actress's special gift for her parents is still waiting and it is huge.

In an interview with a news daily, Jasmin shared her plan of buying a house in Mumbai and asking her parents, who currently live in Kota to relocate with her as she doesn’t want them to live away from her.

“It’s been many years now since I have been asking my parents to move in with me in Mumbai, but they always ignored it and I never stressed on it too much since they used to visit me regularly. But they haven’t visited me for more than a year now and I miss them terribly,” shared Jasmin with ETimes.

Former Bigg Boss contestant took to her social media last month to share the ordeal of her old father running from pillar to post to arrange for a hospital bed for her sick mother during the second wave of COVID pandemic.

“After my mom recovered, I told my father strictly that I have to be around them. I would never want to experience any such situation again when I felt so helpless and had sleepless nights. It was a nightmare and it left me worried. So, my parents will soon move in with me in Mumbai and I am looking forward to buying a house where we can live together,” revealed the actress.

Talking about how her parents, especially her father has been a constant support for her, the actress said, “No matter what I have decided to do in life, my parents, especially my father, have always supported me and encouraged me to do my best. Being with them here will give me more strength and support.”

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in the music video ‘Tenu Yaad Karaan’ produced by White Hill Music. Earlier she appeared in music videos ‘Tu Bhi Sataye Jayega’ by Vishal Mishra and ‘Tera Suit’ by Tony Kakkar, opposite beau Aly Goni.