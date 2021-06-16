हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin dance on Rahul Vaidya’s special song for them, Rubina Dilaik is all hearts!

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants and lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are painting the Instagram red, with their mushy reels and adorable PDA.

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin dance on Rahul Vaidya’s special song for them, Rubina Dilaik is all hearts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants and lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are painting the Instagram red, with their mushy reels and adorable PDA.

However, the couple is indebted to former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya for a ‘special song’ that is very close to their hearts.

Aly took to his Instagram to share a reel of himself dancing with lady love Jasmin Bhasin on Rahul Vaidya’s song ‘Aly’.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alygoni)

The actor wrote in his post, “This song will always hold a special place in our (heart)…. @rahulvaidyarkv Thank you bro for this mind blowing song (heart) #AlySong #jasly #raly”.

Fans and friends of the couple flooded the comment section with love. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a heart and a fire emoji in the comment section. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan also shared a heart emoji.

Jasmin and Aly, who were earlier best friends, confessed their feelings for each other while they were part of the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then the couple has been inseparable and is frequently papped together.

The couple has also collaborated for hit music videos Tera Suit’ by Tony Kakkar and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ by Vishal Mishra post their Bigg Boss stint.

