Fawad Khan's hit show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' returns to Indian TV on popular demand! - Check details

New Delhi: There's good news for fans of actor Fawad Khan as his hit show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' has come back on television on popular demand! Yes, you heard that right. Your favourite TV drama started airing on Zee TV on June 5, in case you didn't know!

The big announcement was made by Zee TV's Twitter handle on June 3 and according to the tweet, the show will air every Saturday from 12PM to 2PM.

The channel wrote, "Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a Heart, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed".

Check out their tweet:

Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a , aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed pic.twitter.com/VbNcQVPedH — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) June 3, 2021

The show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, was directed by Sultana Siddiqui and revolved around two protagonists who are shown to be polar opposites in their world views. The show is often lauded for its interesting storyline and the presence of a strong female protagonist, which is rare in TV soap dramas. It's one of the highest rating Pakistani shows and has gained a cult fan following in India as well.