Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Big victory for Paatal Lok and The Family Man. See complete list of winners

New Delhi: The Filmfare OTT Awards 2020, which was hosted on Saturday in Mumbai, ended on a great note for team 'Paatal Lok', the web series produced by actress Anushka Sharma, and also for Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man'.

'Paatal Lok' won the Best Series Award while the Best Series (Critics) trophy went to team 'The Family Man's kitty. Jaideep Ahlawat won the black lady for 'Paatal Lok' and Manoj Bajpayee took home the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) award for 'The Family Man'.

Sushmita Sen's comeback - in 'Aarya' - fetched her the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female). Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) was won by Priyamani for 'The Family Man'.

Here is the complete list of winner for Filmfare OTT Awards 2020:

Best Series - 'Paatal Lok'

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - 'Panchayat'

Best Film (Web Original) - 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Best Director (Series) - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy ('Paatal Lok')

Best Series (Critics) - 'The Family Man'

Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru ('The Family Man')

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat ('Paatal Lok')

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen ('Aarya')

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee ('The Family Man')

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani ('The Family Man')

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar ('Panchayat')

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar ('Little Things Season 3')

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Dhruv Sehgal ('Little Things Season 3')

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh ('Pushpavali Season 2')

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui ('Raat Akeli Hai')

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri ('Bulbbul')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) - Rahul Bose ('Bulbbul')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female) - Seema Pahwa ('Chintu Ka Birthday')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh ('Breathe: Into The Shadows')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta ('Special OPS')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav ('Panchayat')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta ('Panchayat')

Best Original Story (Series) - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra ('Paatal Lok')

Best Screenplay (Series) - Sudip Sharma ('Paatal Lok')

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK ('The Family Man')

Best Cinematography (Series) - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane ('Sacred Games Season 2')

Best Production Design (Series) - Rajneesh Hedao ('The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye')

Best Editing (Series) -Praveen Kathikuloth ('Special OPS')

Best Costume Design (Series) - Ayesha Khanna ('The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye')

Best Background Music (Series) - Alokananda Dasgupta ('Sacred Games Season 2')

Best Original Soundtrack (Series) - Advait Nemlekar ('Special OPS')