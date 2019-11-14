Filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra's 'Kaafir' season 2 in works?

New Delhi: Producer-director Siddharth Malhotra’s recent web series Kaafir took the audiences by storm for its compelling and sensitive storyline besides some intense acting. The web-series streamed on ZEE 5 and received immense love from audience. It stars Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

From what we hear, the success of the show has got Malhotra planning a sequel. Although the producer was not available to comment, sources say that part 2 is already in talks. The casting has not yet been finalized but the storyline is almost in order.

The same source adds that Malhotra has been inspired by another true story and plans to make Kaafir 2 along the lines. Part 2 of 'Kaafir' also promises to be intense.

Siddharth Malhotra has always set the bar high in every project he has taken on. He explored new genres with shows like Dil Mil Gaye and Sanjivani.

The film 'Hichki', starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role enjoyed a successful run at the box office and is one of Malhotra's best ventures.