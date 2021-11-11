FIR actress Kavita Kaushik donates hair to cancer patients, drops HOT swimsuit pic in new look!

New Delhi: F.I.R. actress Kavita Kaushik recently shared a video in which she was seen donating her long locks to cancer patients for wigs. On Wednesday, she had taken to Instagram to post a video in which she was seen at a hair salon getting her hair cut by a barber.

She revealed that her hair will be used to make wigs for cancer patients. She also asked fans to be patient to see her new short hair look.

In the caption, the TV actress wrote, "And this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients! Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar."

Take a look at her post:

The next day on Thursday (November 11), the actress shared a sizzling picture of her in a blue monokini and her uber-cool short hairstyle. She was seen posing by a pool in a deep blue swimsuit with her hands up in a sultry pose.

She penned a quirky caption, saying, "Who's this New chick! I got no idea but she is wicked #newhair"

Actress Kavita made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kutumb' in 2001 and she had also starred in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. Later, she rose to fame with her role as Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom F.I.R. Later, she gained even more recognition with the show 'Dr. Bhanumati On Duty' in which she played the lead.

Kavita has taken part in many reality shows as well such as 'Nach Baliye' in 2007 and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' in 2015. Last year, she had taken part in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'.

