FIR actress Kavita Kaushik SHUTS troll who called her 'budhi', ex Bigg Boss contestant says 'budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga'!

New Delhi: F.I.R actress Kavita Kaushik sure knows how to deal with trolls online - in their own language and how! Recently, a netizen tried to troll her on the latest picture she posted on social media. He wrote: "Budhi ghodi laal lagaam."

Kavita Kaushik was quick to respond writing, "Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai'?"

The troll has now deleted his comment.

This is not the first time that F.I.R actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has slammed a troll. Earlier, she called out her haters and shared screenshots of abusive chats online, tagging Mumbai Police, and Maharashtra Cyber Cell handles.

Top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat—all have been trolled at different points in time.

For the uninitiated, Kavita Kaushik was seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. She courted controversy inside the house for her fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.