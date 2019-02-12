Flavourful conversations, ravishing recipes on Zee Cafe's 'The Chefs' Line Season 2

Ready to cook up a storm? Zee Cafe brings you the most awaited battle between home chefs - who have nothing to lose and the experts who will give it their all. With your days filled ingredients like drama, thrill, and excitement, end your weeknights on a tasty note with The Chefs' Line Season 2. The never back down attitude of the amateur chefs will be put to test against the professionals. The show is all set to premiere on Zee Café from February 11, 2019 weeknights at 9 PM.

The Chefs' Line is a direct ticket to change the fortune of our home chefs, but it comes with a price. Our home chefs will go up against the master chefs from the industry. With a new cuisine every week, the culinary war between the two will have exciting twists and turns. Four amateur home cooks will fight head-on against an entire Chefs' Line, from one of Australia's finest restaurants, in the hopes that their determination will triumph over professionals!



Judging our contestants, will be celebrated stars in the culinary industry like internationally renowned Chef Dan Hong, popular food writer Melissa Leong and famous indigenous chef Mark Olive.



Speaking about the show, Chef Mark Olive adds, "The Chefs' Line is not a show to look at faults, scripted for drama or to feel deflated if something goes wrong, but is an outlet to encourage, support and showcase these techniques they bring from around the globe for all to see."



Celebrating the diversity, The Chefs' Line will take our viewers on a journey of various cuisines as they present varied cultures, people and history associated with them. A 13-week competition with our very own Indian cuisine on the roster, you certainly do not want to miss out its creativity and savouries. A new set of cooks, two new restaurant and two new cuisines every week, who knows you might just find your favourite dish served in a never seen before style.

Tune-in to the biggest cook-off premiering on February 11, 2019, with The Chefs' Line Season 2, weeknights at 9 PM only on Zee Cafe