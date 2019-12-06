&flix showcases World TV Premieres of the biggest Hollywood hits, with the choice of native languages

In one of the biggest disruptions in the English movies' category, &flix recently announced World Television Premieres of Hollywood movies. This time, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, is set to launch a new offering that is sure to delight viewers.

The channel will offer movie enthusiasts a chance to leap forth into limitless possibilities as they witness World Television Premieres of Hollywood blockbusters now in native Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with English.

Available as part of the Zee Prime English Pack, &flix, in association with Sony Pictures Television, offers fans from across the country a chance to watch their favourite superheroes on television, before the world, just months after the worldwide movie release. Making it even exciting is the latest offering that will see Hollywood A-listers speak the Indian languages.

Come December 8, 2019, Spidey is all set to say Hello, Vanakkam, Namaste and Namaskaram with the World Television Premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home on December 8, 2019, at 1PM, 7PM and 9PM in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The channel has garnered support from premium brands such as Ray-Ban and Bose as Co-Powered By sponsors and Adidas as the Associate sponsor. With this, viewers will now be able to enjoy an unparalleled movie viewing experience and watch the biggest titles like Jumanji: The Next Level, Charlie's Angels and many more that will soon be available on &flix.

To keep the momentum going, &flix also brings to its viewers a new programming block “Flix For All” now in your own language, weekdays at 9PM. The block includes a specially curated line-up of high-octane movies, which will not only be aired in English, but also in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The library includes hits such as Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Bad Boys II, Venom, Brightburn, MIB: International, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and many more.

To launch this offering, the channel has taken an all-inclusive communication approach with multiple content innovations and marketing initiatives. These initiatives include associations with YouTube content creators, new age and print media platforms and even the Mumbai Metro. Additionally, &flix has also collaborated with its trade partners to introduce and create conversations around the offering.

Sharing his views, Kartik Mahadev, Business Head, Premium Channel Cluster, ZEEL, said, “The English movies category has always been metro focussed. However, NTO has homogenized the market, in the sense that viewers in the mega-cities and viewers in a remote Indian small town are both paying the same price to subscribe to an English movie channel. This makes for a compelling case for channel brands to broaden their approach.”

“Market studies and domestic box office collections reveal that the appetite for Hollywood movies has seen an upward trend. Language has brought in greater access to Hollywood movies. Viewers today increasingly look at watching movies in their native language to derive greater joy. This reflects in the reach for dubbed Hollywood movies on television as well. Offering viewers the flexibility to watch movies in the language of their choice, is an effort towards serving the wider demand for Hollywood movies,” he adds.

&flix offers some of the choicest Hollywood movies with World Television Premieres showcased before the world and in the language of your choice. The channel is available as part of the Zee Prime English Pack that includes 4 premium channels - &flix, Zee Café, LF and WION at a very attractive price of Rs 15/- per month only.

That's not all! For those who appreciate nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds and bring alive the other side of cinema with Zee Prime English HD Pack comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/-. Consumers can also subscribe to the Zee All In One Pack @ Rs. 59/- per month.

So, witness your favourite heroes speak the same language as you, for real, with Hollywood movies dubbed in regional languages on &flix and &flixHD.