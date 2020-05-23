हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai's latest bold avatar will knock you out! See viral pics

Rashami Desai can be seen wearing a long boyfriend denim shirt with white lingerie. Her bold and beautiful look has set the internet on fire. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular television actress Rashami Desai has a huge fan following - all thanks to her amazing roles on the small screen. Rashami has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains how much people love her. 

In her latest post, Rashami can be seen flaunting her bold and daring avatar. Her photo caption reads: Dare to begin. #ItsAllMagical #IAmMagic#RhythmicRashami #RashamiDesai #BoldAndBeautiful

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dare to begin . . #ItsAllMagical #IAmMagic #RhythmicRashami #RashamiDesai  #BoldAndBeautiful 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mood : Spoil me with loyalty. I can finance myself #BossBabe #ItsAllMagical#IAmMagic#RhythmicRashami #RashamiDesai 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With brave wings she flies  #ItsAllMagical #IAmMagic #RhythmicRashami#RashamiDesai 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

Inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, Rashami remained one of the most talked-about celebrities, hogging the limelight. The actress has now entered yet another popular show 'Naagin 4' by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. She even posted pictures from the sets and introduced her character Shalakha. 

Rashami, who has a strong fashion sense is an avid social media user and her fans continue to shower their immense love upon her.

 

