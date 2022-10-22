NewsEntertainmentTelevision
FRIENDS

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing opens up on his drinking problem, says Jennifer Aniston called him out for alcohol abuse!

Matthew Perry, who achieved sobriety some years ago, has now opened up about his addiction struggles in new memoir 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 02:13 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing opens up on his drinking problem, says Jennifer Aniston called him out for alcohol abuse!

Los Angeles: Actor Matthew Perry has got candid about how he felt when his 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston called him out for his alcohol abuse. In a new interview, he admitted that he was "scared" when his Friends co-star confronted him about his drinking.

The 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the sitcom alongside Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox from 1994 until 2004 but struggled with addiction at the height of his fame and was shocked when Jennifer confronted him about his "secret" problems, reports aceshowbiz.com.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

He said: "Secrets kill you. Secrets kill people like me. At the time I should have been the toast of the town. I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone. Jenny said 'We know you're drinking.' Imagine how scary a moment that was."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

However, the '17 Again' actor went on to add that Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green on the classic sitcom, was the co-star who "reached out to him the most" and he is so "grateful" to have had her support.

Speaking in an upcoming clip for "Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview", he added: "She was the one that reached out the most. I'm really grateful to her for that."

Perry, who achieved sobriety some years ago, has now opened up about his addiction struggles in new memoir 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing' and claimed that readers will be "surprised" at just how "bad" his struggles have been and how close he came to death.

He said, "I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came. I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with."

"So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."

 

Live Tv

FriendsFriends TV showMatthew PerryChandler BingJennifer AnistonAlcohol abuseMatt LeBlancDavid SchwimmerLisa KudrowCourteney Cox

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022