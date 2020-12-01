From girl-next-door to a grey character: Tinaa Dattaa on playing Ketki in Naxalbari

New Delhi: Naxalbari, a ZEE5 original series, has caught the frenzy of viewers who’ve taken a great deal of interest in the show that revolves around the Naxal movement in Maharashtra. Along with its gripping storyline, viewers also get to see their favourite stars in a completely different avatar than usual.

The show, which marks the digital debut of actress Tinaa Datta, has her impersonate a grey character from her usual girl-next-door roles.

When asked about her character Ketki, Tinaa says, “You will begin the show thinking that I am just the love interest of Raghav but as the show proceeds my character is going to take you by surprise. Ketki is more than just a support to Raghav, she is more than kind and fragile, she is stubborn about her beliefs, she is a revolutionary and when a situation arises she can kill to survive.”

Speaking of playing such a character for the first time in her career, Tinaa says, “People identify me with Iccha from Uttran, a character I played for 5.5 years, and that role has been stuck in the minds of viewers permanently. It wasn’t a conscious decision to break out of that image, it was the story of Naxalbari that I couldn’t say no to. It’s exciting that viewers get to see me in a different light altogether and the reviews have been so encouraging and rewarding. It can be terrifying as well as thrilling to break out of a cocoon, but that’s the fun about being an actor… I get to play so many characters, tell so many different kinds of stories, and yet manage to convince my viewers each time with the character I play.”

