Get motivated on the move with Huma Qureshi in new show Fit Fab Feast airing on Zee Cafe

Mumbai: Ever wondered what goes behind-the-scenes of the life of a celebrity? Here’s a show featuring Bollywood’s diva who personally breaks it down for you. With the best of international content and stellar originals, Zee Café enhances the local flavour on the channel with ‘Fit Fab Feast premiering 15th May, 2021.’ Airing weekends at 8:30 PM, the show combines the trifecta of treating your body to a host of delectable treats, putting yourself in a rigorous cycle of staying fit, and feeling fabulous like you’ve never felt before.

Anchored by B-Town’s Huma Qureshi who inspires viewers to take charge of their health, Fit Fab Feast on Zee Café combines the glitz and glam of fashion with the sweat and energy of fitness and food that is a feast for the eyes.

The vivacious and talented Huma Qureshi shows you the truth behind the aspirational celebrity lifestyle through her experiences with Fitness, Food and Fashion.

Huma is joined by experts such as fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Payal Singhal and Pernia Qureshi, and fitness gurus Yasmin Karachiwala and Namrata Purohit across these three pillars who assist her with holistic solutions that nourish her body, mind and soul. Catch Huma play dress-up for a lavish sangeet ceremony, go on a quality dinner date with her brother Saqib Saleem Qureshi and meet some noteworthy chefs, trainers and fashion experts all in one show!

Join in for a free class with your favourite celebrity for a ‘Fit Fab Feast’ airing weekends at 8:30 PM on Zee Café