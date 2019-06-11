close

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega

'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', June 11, preview: Guddan returns home

In the next episode of 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', AJ takes care of Guddan after she survives

Image Courtesy: zee5

In Monday’s episode of 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', a worried AJ rushes to the hospital to check over Guddan. She is presumed dead. However, Guddan comes back to life when she hears AJ’s voice calling her. AJ promises to look after her and the doctor allows her to be discharged.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In the next episode, Guddan returns home and AJ tells the family that he will be with Guddan all the time. He promises to take care of Guddan. He lifts Guddan in his arms and carried her upstairs to their bed. AJ covers her with a bedsheet. He feeds her soup and gives her medicines even if she doesn’t like their taste. Will the fear of losing Guddan bring out the romance in Guddan and AJ’s relationship? Stay tuned to find out.

