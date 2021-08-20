हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Guess which film characters Karan Johar wants on Bigg Boss OTT

Director Karan Johar talks about which movie characters he would bring into the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Guess which film characters Karan Johar wants on Bigg Boss OTT
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he would like to see characters Anjali and Rahul from his debut directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', which released in 1998.

Asked which characters from his movies would he like to see contesting in the show, Karan, who is hosting the digital version of the show, said: "Anjali and Rahul from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' would be the top two characters that I'd want to see inside the Big Boss OTT house."

The 49-year-old filmmaker reveals the reason why.

He added: "They have an amazing connection and that is what you need in the house currently."

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming on Voot Select

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan JoharKaran Johar Bigg BossBigg Boss OTTBigg Boss OTT highlight
Next
Story

Shakti Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit root for 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Karan Nath

Must Watch

PT42M15S

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi on terrorism