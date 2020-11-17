हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 14

Gussa mat dilao: What Devoleena Bhattacharjee said after she and Rashami Desai got a mention in 'Bigg Boss 14'

Over the weekend, when Salman Khan announced that there was not much difference in the votes 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit received, he took Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai's name.

Gussa mat dilao: What Devoleena Bhattacharjee said after she and Rashami Desai got a mention in &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13', has angrily reacted to host Salman Khan's comment that she and fellow housemate Rashami Desai had got fewer votes despite being popular faces of the TV industry and having an immense fan base. Actually, over the weekend, when Salman announced that there was not much difference in the votes 'Bigg Boss 14' contestants Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit received, he took Devoleena and Rashami's name, which seems to have made the 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress furious.

She tweeted to say, "Rubina & Shardul got equivalent votes. Like me & Rashami got lesser votes than Arti in 1st padaav. Bas karo Bigg Boss. Bas karo.. mujhe na gussa mat dilao.. Game accha chal raha hai na toh accha chalne do...apna khuraapaati dimaag mat lagao."

"And not to forget ever that I am the first & only Queen of Bigg Boss till now.. Isiliye bata rahi hun gussa mat dilaana mujhe," Devoleena added.

Devoleena and Rashami were among the famous TV faces to have entered 'Bigg Boss 13', apart from Sidharth Shukla (winner) and Aarti Singh. They had got evicted in the initial few weeks, but returned as wildcard contestants later.

Meanwhile, in 'Bigg Boss 14', Sharadul Pandit got evicted on Sunday. As of now, there are 10 contestants playing for the title. 

