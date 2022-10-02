Happy Gandhi Jayanti: &TV actors pay tribute to Bapu's ideologies and teachings

New Delhi: Every year, Oct 2nd is celebrated as ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Lovingly called ‘Bapu’, Mahatma Gandhi inspired the world with his simple living and high thinking.

Remembering the ‘Father of the Nation’ and his teachings and ideology, &TV artists pay their tribute to him. These include Mohit Dagga (Ashok, Doosri Maa), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

As Ashok in &TV's Doosri Maa, Mohit Dagga shares, “Mahatma Gandhi has inspired us in numerous ways. His life lessons are the most important ones anyone can have. One thing that I learned from Bapu and have applied in my life is the art of forgiveness. Mahatma Gandhi once mentioned, 'The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.' I also believe in forgiving others because it allows them to grow and makes us feel lighter. Everybody should try to let go of their feelings of rage and vengeance and clear their minds of all negative emotions.”

As Bimlesh in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Sapna Sikarwar shares, “I have been a supporter of Gandhiji’s swadeshi ideology. I am a strong supporter of small-scale industries and local produce. Kiranas are an essential part of our economy. If local sales flourish, they can potentially replace the goods we buy from foreign-based companies that import their goods to India. It will also create more employment opportunities and encourage small and medium businesses. I encourage everyone to promote and support our Indian brands and their products and contribute to making our local brands popular globally.”

As Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Aasif Sheikh shares, “Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.’ That is something I have internalized. It means don’t be afraid to live life and try something new. Let life be the reason you are living. It teaches us that one should live life to the fullest and there is learning throughout our journey, and we must not be afraid to live our lives. Do things that one always wanted to and learn throughout the years you live. So whenever I feel bogged down, I step back and start focusing on things that make me happy –travel, yoga, spending time with family, or even going out and meeting friends. That way, it helps me find a balance and live my life to the fullest.”

