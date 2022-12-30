Happy New Year: Fahmaan Khan to Anchal Sahu, TV actors welcome 2023 by sharing heartful messages!

New Delhi: The year 2022 was a special one for many, especially TV actors. Many new shows started this year, many celebrated their anniversary. All the teams are super excited to step into the new year and continue to entertain their fans with the best twists. As we ring into 2023, few TV celebrities have shared their heartful wishes and messages, read on.

Ankur Verma essaying the role of Rajiv in COLORS’ Parineetii says, “This year started with a bang as I bagged my first lead show ‘Parineetii’. I’m blessed to be part of this show which has been garnering lots of love from the audience since it premiered. The upcoming year looks bright and dazzling and I am confident that I will work even harder. I think that’s a great resolution. I've been looking forward to heading home to celebrate the new year with my loved ones and family and welcome 2023 with a new beginning. My life's motto is to keep getting better and better over time! I wish all the viewers a Happy New Year.”

Fahmaan Khan essaying the role of Ravi in COLORS' Dharam Patnii says, “The year 2022 has been full of wonders and surprises. I am extremely happy to be a part of COLORS’ ‘Dharam Patnii’ and consider myself very lucky, blessed, and thankful so, here’s to making it happen and never looking back. May the dawning of this New Year, fill your heart with new hopes, and new horizons and bring you a promise of a brighter tomorrow. Let our moments sparkle with joy and smiles shine bright in the new year 2023.”

Shivika Pathak essaying the role of Jeevika in COLORS’ Agnisakshi says, “The year 2022 was initially very mysterious and later a surprise box for me as I got to do my debut in ‘Agnisakshi’. I believe I have received the best gift this year and being a part of COLORS gives me immense happiness. I will be welcoming 2023 by seeking blessings from my parents and would love to celebrate it with the Agnisakshi team. I will give my best and wish people wholeheartedly accept me as Jeevika and Shivika both, as the show's success is my success.”

Kritika Yadav essaying the role of Pratiksha in COLORS’ Dharam Patnii says, “This year gave me COLORS’ ‘Dharam Patnii’, and I am more than grateful to be a part of such an amazing show. My journey in this show is going beautiful. I'm hoping that the show will receive a lot of love and support from the viewers. I wish this year brings a lot of success and new learnings for me. I wish everyone a Happy New Year. Keep Shining!”

Anchal Sahu essaying the role of Parineet in COLORS’ Parineetii says, “The year 2022 was one of the most special years of my life. Yes, there were many ups and downs, but I guess that’s a part of life and I am grateful for having a beautiful one. I am glad to be a part of COLORS’ most admired show ‘Parineetii’, which has been greatly supported by its viewers and I hope they continue to do so. I appreciate and thank COLORS for giving me this opportunity. Entering 2023, I have a new year resolution where I want to become a better version of myself every day and keep working harder toward my skills and craft. I believe the new year should be celebrated with your loved ones and close ones and I always celebrate it with my family. I wish one and all a Happy New Year, keep smiling and spreading love.”

Hitesh Bharadwaj essaying the role of Ekam in COLORS’ Udaariyan says, "I would say that the year 2022 for me has been unplanned, many things unexpectedly came my way. I never thought of coming to Chandigarh for my ongoing show, Udaariyan! I believe each year brings with it a ray of hope and I hope I keep myself motivated as I have always kept and lived my life according to the disciplines I have set for the past few years. I will celebrate this new year with the Udaariyan crew and also with my wife Suditi who will be visiting Chandigarh. My new year's resolution is to enjoy every moment of life. Also, I have a wish; I write poetries and I am also an RJ. This year I wish to work on my poetries, compile them and write my book. I wish everyone a Happy New Year!"