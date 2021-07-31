Hard work pays: TV star Ashnoor Kaur scores 94% in CBSE 12th exam, spills the beans on future plans!

New Delhi: TV star Ashnoor Kaur, popularly known for her role in Patiala Babes, recently passed her CBSE 12th examination with flying colours. In an interview with a leading daily, she spoke about the huge achievement and how she feels after scoring such a high percentage (94%).

She told ETimes, "It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93 per cent in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off".

The young actress has already planned her way ahead and expressed that she has a keen interest in Media. Hence, she might opt for BMM. She also expressed her desire to study abroad.

"I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my masters, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction," she revealed.

What's even more impressive is that Ashnoor recently booked a new house, and wants to turn it into her dream house. "I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that."

Ashnoor had a penchant for showbiz from a young age itself. The actress made her acting debut in Jhansi Ki Rani at the age of 5. Eventually, she starred in shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. She is popularly known for her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes.