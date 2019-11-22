हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford may star in 'The Staircase' TV series

Harrison Ford had made appearances on TV shows such as "The Virginian", "The F.B.I.", and "Gunsmoke" before having a successful film career.

Harrison Ford may star in &#039;The Staircase&#039; TV series
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Harrison Ford, popular for featuring in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises, could soon be taking up the first regular television role of his career.

Ford had made appearances on TV shows such as "The Virginian", "The F.B.I.", and "Gunsmoke" before having a successful film career.

Sources told variety.com that the movie actor is to star in a series adaptation of "The Staircase", the docuseries that detailed the trial of American novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001.

Peterson claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.

Ford is also attached to executive produce the series. Antonio Campos will write and executive produce, with Annapurna Television producing. The docuseries was originally released in 2004, with creator Jean-Xavier de Lestrade updating with new information years later. Netflix released it as a 13-episode series in 2018.

 

Tags:
Harrison FordThe StaircaseTV Series
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya November 22, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta marry Prithvi to please her mother?

Must Watch

PT32M54S

UP Law Commission Recommends New Law Against Forced religious Conversions