'He was trying to touch me': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma recalls traumatising casting couch incident!

New Delhi: TV actress Aradhana Sharma, popularly known for her stint in the reality TV show Splitsvilla, recently opened up on her harrowing experience of casting couch when she was starting out as an actress in her latest interview. The actress revealed that she had met an individual for a casting opportunity and while the two were doing a reading of the script, the man began trying to touch her which made Aradhana uncomfortable. Her immediate reaction was to push him away and run out of the room.

She told ETimes, "An incident did happen to me and I can never forget it in my entire life. It happened 4-5 years back. I was studying in Pune then. It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known. I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and run away. I couldn’t share this to anyway for a few days. It was a love scene reading script. It was very bad."

This incident had a traumatic effect on her as she began having trust issues and felt uncomfortable being alone in a room with a man.

"I started having trust issues. I can’t stay with a man in one room. I can’t even stay with my papa. This has happened with me. I was 19/20 years old then. I couldn’t let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped," she recalled.

Aradhana Sharma, who had taken part in Splitsvilla, recently shot up to fame after her cameo role in popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Before joining the cast of the show, she had featured in the show 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga' in which she played the role of Sultana Tammana.