Here's why you must watch Pankaj Tripathi starrer Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

New Delhi: Classic actor Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, reprising his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra. The series is streaming on December 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Here's why we think you should watch this show:

The return of Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is returning to portray a character that has made an impression on audiences – that of lawyer Madhav Mishra. This time around, the challenge at hand for Madhav Mishra is the toughest as his client is refusing to speak and because he is going against a formidable team that is defending an eminent lawyer.

Female star cast

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a stand-out courtroom drama as it focuses and centres around women. The murder accused is a housewife, who has confessed to stabbing her husband and is guilty in the eyes of the law.

An eye-opening narrative

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a riveting story that will keep audiences engrossed till the very end. More so, the courtroom drama will raise questions on less-spoken societal issues, it will make its viewers more informed, and will also initiate conversations.

Ordeal of women in prison

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors will showcase the life and ordeal of women in prison. With only a limited number of resources available for reference, the makers had a challenging time recreating a women’s prison.

Ensemble cast

Along with Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari and Anupriya Goenka, the cast in the show also includes powerhouse talents Ashish Vidyarthi, Deepti Naval, Jisshu Sengupta, Shilpa Shukla, Pankaj Saraswat, Ayaz Khan, Kalyanee Mulay, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Khushboo Atre, Tirrtha Murbadkar, and others. The 8-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Bollywood’s Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukerjee, written by Apurva Asrani and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.