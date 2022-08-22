New Delhi: Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh recently spent a fun-filled day roaming the lanes of Delhi`s Chandni Chowk.And like all non-veg food lovers, Hina and Shaheer visited the famous Kareem`s in Old Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Shaheer dropped a video in which she is seen gorging on mouth-watering food including kebabs and khameeri roti.



"We are in the middle of the streets in old Delhi near Chandni Chowk and we want to have dinner in Kareem`s... The OG Kareem," Hina can be heard saying in the clip. #delhi #Shahina #reels #shaheersheikh #hk," he captioned the post.



Hina and Shaheer`s video has garnered several likes and comments."Friendship goals, loads of love," a netizen commented."I hope you guys enjoyed the real taste of Delhi. Its taste cannot be expressed in words," a social media user wrote.



Hina and Shaheer have worked together on several music videos including `Baarish Ban Jaana` and Mohit Suri’s ‘Mohabbat Hai'. Fans love their on-screen chemistry andfondly call them "Shahina".