Hina Khan shares unseen pic with late father, says 'miss you' in emotional post!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan, who lost her father a few days back, shared an emotional post on her late dad along with an unseen picture. Her late father Aslam Khan died on April 20, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hina Khan wrote in the photo caption: I don’t know what to write. Miss you

In remembrance of her father, Hina Khan changed her Instagram bio to 'Daddy's Strong Girl'.

For the unversed, Hina Khan was shooting in Kashmir with TV actor Shaheer Sheikh when her father died. The actress rushed back to Mumbai with her family after her father's sudden demise.

Days after her father passed away, Hina Khan tested positive for COVID-19. The actress’s team had shared a note on the same on April 26, 2021. She even shared a fresh post on social media, calling herself 'a helpless daughter' as she couldn't be with her mother in this hour of grief.

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina Khan also featured in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal.

She was seen as one of the Toofani seniors on Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.