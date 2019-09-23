Hungover Ben Whishaw accepts first Emmy

Los Angeles: Actor Ben Whishaw apologised for his hangover while accepting his first Emmy for "A Very English Scandal".

He won the award in Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, beating Asante Blackk ("When They See Us"), Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora"), John Leguizamo ("When They See Us"), Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl") and Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us"). The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was held here on Sunday.

"Oh! I'm hungover. My agent took me out for drinks," Whishaw said while scratching his head, and went on to apologise for being hungover.

He won for his role of Norman Scott in the period drama. The actor thanked his director Stephen Frears as well as the "other magnificent actors".

He concluded by thanking his "partner Mark, for his love and his support and keeping me somewhat sane".