New Delhi: Actor Mohit Malik won the tag of being the 'silent killer' of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and for good reasons.

If it is coming from stunt master and host of the show, Rohit Shetty, it surely means that the actor has been doing his stunts right… right? Mohit was bestowed the tag by Rohit Shetty himself when the latter was left super impressed by his performance in stunts that required Mohit to battle some of his fears. And Mohit is on his own journey of conquering his fears.

In earlier interviews, the actor had talked about how he has been trying not to quit on stunts and complete them. He believes that the show has had a rather positive impact on him, both physically and mentally. He says, "I believe that Khatron Ke Khiladi does make you stronger. Both physically and mentally. That's the way I look at challenges in life and KKK12 is indeed a big challenge. While you know you have to prep your body physically to endure stunts and even the (outdoor) weather in which they are performed, a stunt is not all about just the brawn. You have to strategise in your mind about how you can complete your stunt in a shorter amount of time and that requires focus. And the stints in KKK will make you do that."

Further, he added, "It is very true that in moments when you feel that you will give up or when you will want to give up, but then you snap out of it and perform like this is your last stunt, trust me it’s a big victory and the feeling's great. The feeling of completing a stunt and going on to winning it, is totally amazing, euphoric and I honestly have no more adjectives in mind right now to describe it. But overcoming your fear and doing the stunt, that effort in itself matters a lot to me."

So does the KKK12 silent killer have fears that will make him quit his stunts or back out? Well, the adrenaline junkie that Mohit is, he says he’s in the KKK haul till the end and that he'll never not let himself experience something that he has always wanted to do.

"I always really try my best to complete all the stunts assigned to me. I have a few fears that I really really want to overcome. I fear heights, which I am overcoming. I've done stunts at a height and I'm doing them well. I have done 3-4 stunts on a crane and aren't afraid of heights as much as I was when I started. I am conquering my fear of heights one stunt at a time. I came her to do stunts and not let my fear get the better of me. So here goes nothing," concludes Mohit.

