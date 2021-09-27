I was blamed for coming in between Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's friendship: Arti Singh on not staying in touch with late actor

New Delhi: Television actress Arti Singh revealed that she regrets not staying in touch with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

However, the reason why she refrained from contacting him was that people had accused her of coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship, according to her latest interview.

She was a part of Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth Shukla. Arti said that she hadn't been in touch with the actor since 2019.

In a conversation with ETimes, she said, "I wasn’t in touch with Sidharth for almost two years. The last time we spoke was on February 15, 2019. Hamaari baat hi nahi hui. I was quite affected by what was being said about my friendship with Sidharth. I was blamed for coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their friendship. That deeply affected me. After that, I decided to let them be. I didn’t want to come in between their friendship. I am not someone who would want to become a cause of stress in anyone’s life."

For the unversed, she is comedian Krushna Abhishek's sister and actor Govinda's niece.

Earlier, she had made headlines when she spoke about the feud between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek which began when the latter missed an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on which the actor had featured.

Since she made her acting debut in the TV show 'Maayka', Arti has starred in several TV series such as 'Grihasti', 'Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai', 'Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka' and 'Uttaran'.