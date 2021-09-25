Govinda Mama doesn't speak to me, reveals Arti Singh over family feud with brother Krushna Abhishek

New Delhi: Actor Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's family feud has been making headlines for quite some time now. After noted actor's wife Sunita Ahuja spoke her heart out in one of her recent interviews over a fallout with Krushna, now latter's sister and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has reacted to it.

Arti Singh in an interview with Indianexpress.com said, "There’s a saying that gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai. Whatever issue that happened between them, I too have to face the consequence. Chi chi mama and his family doesn’t speak to me anymore."

“Both parties have said some things to each other. However, at the end of the day, we are family. I can only hope that the animosity is resolved soon and we can get back to the good times. I did speak to Krushna about it, and now it’s on mama to forgive him," she said.

Arti Singh spoke at the sidelines of the recent Bigg Boss 15 press launch. She hosted the event at Pench Jungle Camp, located on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

For the unversed, the iconic actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja were guests at The Kapil Sharma Show where Krushna Abhishek is one of the lead cast members. However, he skipped the episode featuring his own mama, adding fuel to fire.

Later, Krushna Abhishek mentioned that he wants to mend his estranged relations with his maternal uncle aka mama during one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.