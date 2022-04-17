New Delhi: This week on the OTT reailty show 'Lock Upp', inmates Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi turned up the heat with their killer dance moves to the iconic song 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'.

The two ladies flaunted their graceful moves and stunned the other inmates and jailor Karan Kundrra with their high energy performances. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the two were seen wearing red cropped bikini tops and a wrap around skirt.

While fans were aware of Poonam Pandey's dancing skills, they also got a preview of Payal's energetic moves. While they were dancing other inmates such as Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui could be seen cheering for them.

Take a look at the video here:

In the last episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor featured on the show and celebrated 5 years of ALT Balaji. Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor was also present on the weekend episode of the show.

All the contestants were called in the yard area and asked to play a game where they have to gift things to each other.

Munawar Faruqui was told to improve his game as Ekta said his game is getting boring. However, Ekta and Kangana called Munawar 'charming' and Kangana joked that she hopes she doesn't get charmed by him.

Later, Kangana announced that Lock Upp got 300 million views in less than 45 days.